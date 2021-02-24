NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — The Atlanta Braves claimed outfielder Guillermo Heredia off waivers from the New York Mets on Wednesday.

Heredia, who was added to Atlanta’s 40-man roster, was designated for assignment on Sunday when the Mets finalized a deal with center fielder Kevin Pillar.

Heredia is the second veteran outfielder to be added to Atlanta’s roster this week. The Braves claimed Phillip Ervin off waivers from the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

“We’ve got a lot of outfielders in camp all of a sudden,” manager Brian Snitker said Wednesday.

Heredia, 30, played for the Mets and Pittsburgh last season, hitting .212 with two homers and five RBIs in 15 games. He has a .239 career batting average in five seasons with Seattle, Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh and the Mets.

There could be an opening on the Braves’ roster after outfielder Adam Duvall signed with the Miami Marlins. Nick Markakis remains a free agent.

Rookie Cristian Pache will compete with Ender Inciarte in center field. Right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and left fielder Marcell Ozuna are established starters. Abraham Almonte also is competing for a roster spot.

Infielder Jack Mayfield was designated for assignment to clear a spot for Heredia on the 40-man roster.

Snitker said it will be a challenge to find playing time for all the outfielders. He said the plan is “to get them all in shape, get them in games and see what we think.”

