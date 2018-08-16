ATLANTA (AP) — Braves rookie star Ronald Acuna Jr. is day to day after being plunked on the left arm by Miami’s Jose Urena.
The team announced Thursday that a CT scan on Acuna’s elbow was normal. X-rays also were negative.
Urena was ejected from Wednesday night’s game after hitting Acuna on the first pitch in what the Braves said was an intentional act . The Marlins pitcher denied any wrongdoing and said he was merely trying to throw inside. Acuna left the game in top of the second.
The 20-year-old went into the game having homered in five straight games, including four homers in the three games against Miami — three of them leading off.
Braves manager Brian Snitker also was ejected for leading his team onto the field to confront Urena. No punches were thrown, and the Braves went on to a 5-2 victory that maintained their two-game lead in the NL East.
Atlanta hosts Colorado on Thursday night.
___
Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paul%20newberry
___
For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball