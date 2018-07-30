Share story

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have acquired outfielder Adam Duvall from the Cincinnati Reds to bolster their lineup for a postseason push.

The Braves sent right-handers Lucas Sims and Matt Wisler and outfielder Preston Tucker to Cincinnati. All three spent time in Atlanta this season but were with Triple-A Gwinnett at the time of the trade.

The trade was announced following the Braves’ 5-3 win over Miami on Monday night.

The 29-year-old Duvall has hit 15 home runs with 61 RBIs but is hitting only .205 this season.

Duvall hit 64 homers over the previous two seasons, including 31 in 2017. He was an NL All-Star in 2016.

Duvall was also a finalist for the Rawlings Gold Glove Award in each of the last two seasons.

