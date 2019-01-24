CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jarrell Brantley had 21 points and 14 rebounds as Charleston beat Elon 72-53 on Thursday night.

Grant Riller added 17 points and seven rebounds for Charleston (15-6, 4-4 Colonial Athletic Conference). Jaylen McManus had 12 points.

Tyler Seibring scored 16 points for the Phoenix (6-15, 2-6). Steven Santa Ana added 13 points and eight rebounds. Sheldon Eberhardt had six assists.

McManus hit consecutive 3s to cap a 23-7 opening run for the Cougars as they built a 33-26 halftime advantage. Elon pulled within five points midway through the second half but didn’t get closer.

Charleston takes on William & Mary (7-13, 3-5) at home on Saturday. Elon faces UNC Wilmington (8-13, 4-4) on the road on Saturday.

