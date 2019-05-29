BALTIMORE (AP) — The Detroit Tigers had not played celebratory music in a visiting clubhouse for quite a while.

So, they cranked up the stereo after picking up a rare series win on the road.

Brandon Dixon hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the ninth inning to lead the Tigers past the Baltimore Orioles 4-2 on Wednesday night.

“Winning a series on the road is big regardless of who it is against,” Dixon said. “It gets us back on track going into Atlanta. It’s exciting.”

The Tigers, who took two of the three games, won their first road series since April 1-3 against the Yankees.

Orioles reliever Mychal Givens, recently demoted from the closer role, allowed a solo homer to John Hicks that tied the game 2-2 in the eighth.

Nicholas Castellanos walked to lead off the ninth and Dixon followed two batters later with a two-run shot off Branden Kline (1-2).

“We’re looking for guys to step up and pitch in big spots,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “(Kline) threw great in Colorado, wanted to give him the opportunity tonight. Just didn’t happen. You just can’t walk the leadoff guy.”

Nick Ramirez (1-0) didn’t allow a hit over three innings of relief to pick up his first career win. Shane Greene gave up a two-out double to Stevie Wilkerson in the ninth but still picked up his 18th save.

Keon Broxton got his second homer for Baltimore since being acquired from the Mets on May 22.

The Orioles have lost 13 of 16 games.

Baltimore rookie left-hander John Means allowed one run and three hits with a season-high seven strikeouts and no walks over six innings. Means has thrown at least five innings and allowed three or fewer runs in his past five starts.

“When you play 162 games, these are going to happen,” Means said about not getting the win. “It’s going to happen to everybody. We have an off day tomorrow so we’ll come back the next day and hopefully get a win there.”

The Orioles took a 1-0 lead off left-hander Ryan Carpenter in the first on a double by Renato Núñez that scored Trey Mancini, who was hit by a pitch.

Means retired the first nine batters before Niko Goodrum had an infield hit in the fourth. Goodrum scored on Castellanos’ double. Broxton gave the Orioles a 2-1 lead in the bottom half.

Carpenter, who was looking for his second career win, allowed two runs and four hits with three strikeouts and two walks over five innings.

“It was a well-pitched ballgame by both teams,” Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said. “A good night for us. Not a lot of offense but just enough tonight.”

FIRST PITCH

Kelvin Cruz, mayor of the Dominican Republic town of La Vega, threw out the first pitch. La Vega is the hometown of Orioles pitcher Gabriel Ynoa and infielder Jonathan Villar.

CLUTCH HITTING

Three of Dixon’s five home runs have given the Tigers the lead. Detroit has also gone on to win all of those games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: SS Jordy Mercer had an MRI Wednesday, which revealed an acute right quad strain. The setback occurred Sunday during a minor league injury rehab assignment for the same injury. … INF Josh Harrison (left hamstring tendon strain) is awaiting a second opinion after being placed on the 10-day IL May 28.

Orioles: 1B Chris Davis (left hip inflammation) expects to rejoin the club when eligible to come off the 10-day IL beginning June 4 against the Rangers. “I feel pretty good,” Davis said. … OF Mark Trumbo (knee surgery) did not have any setbacks in his first rehab assignment at Double-A Bowie.

UP NEXT

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (2-4, 2.97 ERA) will return from the bereavement list and start the first game in Atlanta against Mike Foltynewicz (1-3, 5.67 ERA) on Friday night.

Orioles: Andrew Cashner (5-2, 4.55 ERA) starts the series opener Friday against the visiting San Francisco Giants and left-hander Drew Pomeranz (1-5, 6.45 ERA).

