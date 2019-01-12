Share story

By
The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Boyd scored the winning layup with two seconds to go to lift Idaho State over Sacramento State 72-70 on Saturday night.

Boyd drove past Chibueze Jacobs and finished from the right side of the lane . Sacramento State’s Jordan Tolbert missed a half-court heave at the buzzer.

The Bengals (7-7, 3-2 Big Sky Conference) led 70-65 on Boyd’s 3-pointer with 41 seconds left. Izayah Mauriohooho-Le’afa answered with a 3 to cut the deficit to two at 21 seconds. Tolbert stole it from Balint Mocsan and Marcus Graves tied it for the Hornets (6-7, 0-4) with nine seconds left.

Jared Stutzman had 13 points, Kelvin Jones and Chier Maker added 12 points each, and Boyd scored 10 for Idaho State.

Graves scored a season-high 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting for Sacramento State. Mauriohooho-Le’afa added 16 points and Joshua Patton had 11.

