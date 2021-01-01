MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — AJ Bramah had 20 points and 14 rebounds as Robert Morris narrowly defeated Milwaukee 67-64 on Friday night.

Enoch Cheeks had 13 points and seven rebounds for Robert Morris (3-3, 2-1 Horizon League). Trayden Williams added 10 points. Cameron Wilbon had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Grant Coleman and DeAndre Gholston had 16 points apiece for the Panthers (3-2, 2-1). Josh Thomas added 10 points.

Te’Jon Lucas, whose 15 points per game coming into the contest led the Panthers, had eight points on 1-of-9 shooting.

