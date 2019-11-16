DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Luka Brajkovic had a career-high 21 points as Davidson easily beat UNC Wilmington 87-49 on Saturday night.

Kellan Grady had 14 points and nine rebounds for Davidson (1-2). Carter Collins added 13 points and seven rebounds. Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 12 points and seven rebounds for the home team.

Jaylen Sims had 14 points for the Seahawks (2-2).

Davidson plays Nevada at home on Tuesday. UNC Wilmington faces North Carolina Wesleyan at home on Tuesday.

