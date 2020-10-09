PGA professional Brady Sharp and amateur Tyler Daniels of Wine Valley Golf Club in Walla Walla won the Pacific Northwest Pro-Amateur Championship by two strokes Friday at Astoria Golf & Country Club in Warrenton, Oregon.

The were 17-under par for the two rounds. There was a three-way tie for second at 15-under.

High schools

• The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Executive Board voted to extend the open coaching window, originally set to close Nov. 30, to Dec. 19. This window allows coaches to work with athletes outside of the normal season. The window was extended as several schools have been unable to take advantage because of coronavirus restrictions.

Horse racing

• Emerald Downs announced a 10% purse increase for all races until the end of the season Oct. 29. Through 30 day of racing in the delayed pandemic season, the handle is $1,871,799, which is up 67% from last year.