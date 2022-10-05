TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers began preparations for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons without Tom Brady and coach Todd Bowles on the practice field.

Brady did not participate Wednesday after taking a hard hit on his throwing shoulder when he was sacked by Kansas City cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and fumbled during last Sunday night’s 41-31 loss to the Chiefs.

Bowles missed practice for a personal reason and is expected back on Thursday.

“He’s fine, just had to take care of a personal issue,” said assistant head coach Harold Goodwin, who ran practice in Bowles’ absence.

Brady was sacked late in the first half, losing a fumble that led to a Chiefs touchdown. The 45-year-old quarterback remained in the game and finished 39 of 52 passing for 385 yards, three TDs and no interceptions.

Brady was asked about his shoulder during his postgame news conference.

“I’ll be alright,” he said. “It’s football.”

Tight end Cameron Brate (concussion) and safety Logan Ryan (foot) also missed practice Wednesday. Left tackle Donovan Smith (elbow) and wide receivers Julio Jones (knee), Breshad Perriman (knee/hamstring) and Russell Gage (hamstring) all participated on a limited basis.

