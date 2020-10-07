TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (3-1) at CHICAGO BEARS (3-1)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Buccaneers by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Buccaneers 2-2, Bears 2-2

SERIES RECORD — Bears lead 39-20

LAST MEETING — Bears beat Buccaneers 48-10 on Sept. 30, 2018 at Chicago

LAST WEEK — Buccaneers beat Chargers 38-31; Bears lost to Colts 19-11

AP PRO32 RANKING — Buccaneers No. 9; Bears No. 15

BUCCANEERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (16), RUSH (27), PASS (9).

BUCCANEERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (2), PASS (19).

BEARS OFFENSE — OVERALL (24), RUSH (20), PASS (21).

BEARS DEFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (16), PASS (9).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Tampa Bay has won three straight since opening with a loss at New Orleans. … QB Tom Brady became the NFL’s all-time regular-season victories leader (222), regardless of position, last week. He threw for 369 yards and five touchdowns, helping Tampa Bay overcome a 17-point deficit to beat the Chargers 38-31. … Brady has 11 TD passes through four games, tied with Patrick Mahomes for fourth in the league behind Russell Wilson (16), Aaron Rodgers (13) and Josh Allen (12). … WR Mike Evans has been superb in five Thursday night games, with 33 catches for 469 yards. He had seven receptions for 122 yards vs. the Chargers last week and caught his NFL-leading fifth TD pass. … Third-year RB Ronald Jones is coming off the second 100-yard rushing performance of his career. … Tampa Bay’s defense has forced 36 turnovers since the start of 2019, fourth in the NFL during that stretch behind Pittsburgh, New England and Seattle. Second-year LB Devin White has five fumble recoveries, tied for first in the league over the same span. … The Bears had just 28 yards rushing last week after the run game carried them in the first three games. … Chicago committed eight penalties — four on special teams — for 103 yards against Indianapolis. … QB Nick Foles makes his second start after replacing Mitchell Trubisky. Foles, acquired from Jacksonville in the offseason, threw for 249 yards with a touchdown and interception last week. … WR Allen Robinson had seven catches for 101 yards and a TD last week. … TE Jimmy Graham has seven touchdown catches in 10 Thursday games. … OLB Robert Quinn has four sacks in four games against the Buccaneers. … DT Akiem Hicks is tied for fourth in the NFL with 3 1/2 sacks. … LB Khalil Mack eyes his third straight game against Tampa Bay with a sack and forced fumble. … LB Roquan Smith had 13 tackles last week — three for loss. … Fantasy tip: Brady, facing the Bears for the first time since a 38-31 victory with New England at Soldier Field in 2018, is 5-0 with 1,595 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions against them. He threw for five TDs in a 51-23 romp at home in 2014.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL