BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Matt Bradley scored a career-high 28 points and his 3-pointer with 40 seconds left helped seal California’s 71-62 win over Colorado on Saturday night.

The win snapped the Bears’ seven-game losing streak which resulted in losses that only averaged seven points a contest.

The game was vastly different from the one the two teams played against each other in Boulder, Colorado when the Buffaloes won 89-60 on Jan. 14.

Bradley missed that game due to an ankle injury while Buffs freshman Jabari Parker — who had 23 points and 11 rebounds in January — was absent Saturday.

Despite that, California (8-15, 3-13 Pac-12 Conference), moved it’s all-time record at home against CU to 14-2; 7-1 since the Buffs joined the Pac-12.

Jalen Celestine added 13 points for Cal. Both teams shot an identical 22 for 55 (40%) with the difference coming in the Bears’ 7-for-22 effort from 3-point range to 3 for 15 for Colorado (16-6, 10-5).

Advertising

Makale Foreman’s two foul shots with 16:58 left to play gave Cal a 40-38 lead and they led the rest of the way.

McKinley Wright IV led Colorado with 13 points and Eli Parquet added 10. With his two rebounds, Wright became the conference’s first male athlete to score at least 1,600 points, distribute at least 600 assists, and grab at least 600 boards.

The Buffs next head to Eugene, Oregon, to face the Ducks on Thursday while Cal hits the road to face Washington State on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25