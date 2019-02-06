CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Darrell Brown hit 5 of 6 from beyond the arc to scored 29 points as Bradley picked up a rare road victory at Northern Iowa, 79-71 in a Missouri Valley Conference battle Wednesday night.

Coming into the game the home team in the all-time series between the teams had won 40 of 57 games. Northern Iowa won the first meeting between the schools on the road, 65-47.

Isaiah Brown knocked down a 3 with 1:38 left in the game to pull Northern Iowa (10-14, 5-8) within three points, 70-67, but Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye and Brown each hit two free throws to turn away the threat.

Lautier-Ogunleye finished with 15 points and Elijah Childs added 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Bradley (12-12, 4-7). The Braves continued their hot shooting from distance, hitting 11 of 20 from behind the 3-point arc

AJ Green had 24 points and Will Lohaus added another 12 for Northern Iowa.