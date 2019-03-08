MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Levi Bradley had 22 points as Northern Illinois topped Ball State 64-57 on Friday night.
Eugene German had 15 points for Northern Illinois (15-16, 8-10 Mid-American Conference). Dante Thorpe added 13 points. Noah McCarty had 10 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for the road team.
Tahjai Teague had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Cardinals (15-16, 6-12). Tayler Persons added 14 points and six rebounds. K.J. Walton had 10 points.
The Huskies leveled the season series against the Cardinals with the win. Ball St. defeated Northern Illinois 72-71 on Feb. 5.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Huskies' victory over Oregon State should all but lock up NCAA tournament bid | Matt Calkins
- For the son of Mariners great Dan Wilson, a rising catching prospect, it's hard to avoid comparisons to dad | Larry Stone
- Seahawks mailbag: Trade Russell Wilson? That's a big, fat 'nah'
- Seahawks free agency primer: Who might stay and who might go? And potential targets
- Analysis: Why the recruiting class of 2020 will be crucial for the future of Pac-12 football
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com