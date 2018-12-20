CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. captain Michael Bradley was called for the team’s first training camp under coach Gregg Berhalter. But goalkeeper Brad Guzan and Jozy Altidore were omitted from a 27-man roster picked exclusively from players in Major League Soccer.

Berhalter chose 12 players with no national team experience for the training camp, which opens Jan. 6. The U.S. is moving its January camp to Chula Vista, California, near San Diego, from its longtime site at Carson, near Los Angeles.

The dozen players who could make debuts are goalkeeper Tyler Miller; defenders Justin Glad, Nick Lima, Daniel Lovitz, Mark McKenzie, Keegan Rosenberry and Auston Trusty; midfielders Corey Baird, Russell Canouse and Djordje Mihailovic; and forwards Jeremy Ebobisse and Christian Ramirez.

Berhalter, the first person to coach the U.S. who played for the Americans in the World Cup, was hired this month to succeed Dave Sarachan.

His first matches are exhibitions against Panama on Jan. 27 at Glendale, Arizona, and against Costa Rica on Feb. 2 at San Jose, California. The Americans are planning two home exhibitions in March with the full player pool. They will play their first competitive match in 20 months when they open defense of their CONCACAF Gold Cup title on June 18 at St. Paul, Minnesota.

Sarachan had been interim coach since the loss at Trinidad and Tobago in October 2017 that ended a streak of seven straight World Cup appearances. Sarachan gave debuts to 23 players, with the Americans winning three matches, lost five and tied four.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Alex Bono (Toronto), Sean Johnson (New York City), Tyler Miller (LA), Zack Steffen (Columbus)

Defenders: Reggie Cannon (Dallas), Greg Garza (Cincinnati), Justen Glad (Salt Lake), Nick Lima (San Jose), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia), Keegan Rosenberry (Colorado), Auston Trusty (Philadelphia), Walker Zimmerman (LA)

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado), Paul Arriola (D.C.), Corey Baird (Salt Lake), Michael Bradley (Toronto), Russell Canouse (D.C.), Marky Delgado (Toronto), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago), Cristian Roldan (Seattle), Wil Trapp (Columbus)

Forwards: Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland), Christian Ramirez (LA), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus).

