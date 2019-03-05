MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Levi Bradley had 26 points as Northern Illinois narrowly beat Central Michigan 89-86 on Tuesday night.

Bradley shot 13 for 14 from the foul line.

Eugene German had 19 points and seven rebounds for Northern Illinois (14-16, 7-10 Mid-American Conference), which ended its five-game road losing streak. Dante Thorpe added 16 points. Lacey James had 16 points and 19 rebounds for the visiting team.

Shawn Roundtree had 23 points for the Chippewas (20-10, 9-8). Larry Austin Jr. added 19 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. David DiLeo had 17 points.

The Huskies evened the season series against the Chippewas with the win. Central Michigan defeated Northern Illinois 78-69 on Jan. 15. Northern Illinois finishes out the regular season against Ball St. on the road on Friday. Central Michigan finishes out the regular season against Western Michigan on the road on Friday.

