DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Levi Bradley registered 16 points as Northern Illinois edged past Western Michigan 70-65 on Tuesday night.
Noah McCarty had 12 points and nine rebounds for Northern Illinois (13-15, 6-9 Mid-American Conference), which broke its six-game losing streak. Rod Henry-Hayes added 12 points. Dante Thorpe had 11 points for the hosts.
Eugene German, the Huskies’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 20 points per game, had only seven points (3 of 12).
Seth Dugan had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Broncos (8-20, 2-13). Kawanise Wilkins added 14 points. Patrick Emilien had nine rebounds.
Most Read Sports Stories
- No more cupcakes: Imagining a proposed Pac-12-Big 12 'strategic alliance'
- UW's Matisse Thybulle has been the best player in the Pac-12, and it's not even close | Matt Calkins
- Four things to watch as the Seahawks head to the NFL combine
- Five players the Seahawks figure to have their eye on at this week's NFL combine
- Analysis: Does Russell Wilson really want to leave the Seahawks for the New York Giants?
Michael Flowers, whose 16 points per game entering the contest led the Broncos, had only eight points on 2-of-12 shooting.
The Huskies evened the season series against the Broncos with the win. Western Michigan defeated Northern Illinois 76-74 on Feb. 12. Northern Illinois takes on Eastern Michigan at home on Saturday. Western Michigan plays Ball St. at home on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com