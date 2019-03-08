ST. LOUIS (AP) — Darrell Brown had 20 points as Bradley edged Missouri State 61-58 in the Missouri Valley Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Friday.

Brown, who converted all 10 of his foul shots, made two free throws with 8.3 seconds left for a four-point edge. Josh Webster scored to cut the lead to two with 2.1 seconds remaining but Elijah Childs added a free throw for Bradley then missed the second and the Bears could only heave the ball the length of the court as time ran out.

Elijah Childs had 12 points and seven rebounds for Bradley (18-14). Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye added 11 points.

Jarred Dixon had 17 points for the Bears (16-16). Josh Webster added 12 points. Ryan Kreklow had 12 points.

Tulio Da Silva, the Bears’ leading scorer heading into the matchup at 15 points per game, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).

