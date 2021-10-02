ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Brad Roberts rolled to 142 yards and scored twice as Air Force scored on its first four possessions to build a big early lead then coasted to a 38-10 win over New Mexico on Saturday.

The Falcons (4-1, 1-1 Mountain West) defense contributed four takeaways and four sacks.

Air Force limited the Lobos (2-3, 0-1) to 189 yards, 143 of those compiled in the second half after the Falcons had already increased their lead to 31-0 early in the third quarter.

DeAndre Hughes added 89 rushing yards for Air Force with a touchdown.

New Mexico quarterback Terry Wilson Jr. was 13-21 for 142 yards and a touchdown.

GOOD D: Air Force displayed a dominating defense in the first half, consistently meeting the Lobos at the point of attack with two or more defenders. The Falcons forced two fumbles, recovering both in the first half. They added two second-half interceptions.

OR BAD O: New Mexico ran 18 plays in the first half, three of them punts. The Lobos had one first down and possessed the ball for just under seven minutes. Their longest drive was five plays and covered five yards, but was flagged for three penalties for 20 yards in the sequence.

THE TAKEAWAY: Air Force showed its ground-and-pound offense can control the ball against lesser opponents, but it did put the ball on the ground twice and were fortunate to recover both. Bigger and better tests await the Falcons.

UP NEXT: Air Force will be at home Saturday against Wyoming. The Cowboys (4-0) are coming off a bye week and playing their conference opener. Although undefeated, Wyoming has played a slate that is a combined 7-11.

New Mexico will be at San Diego State (4-0) on Saturday. The Aztecs, who have beaten PAC-12 Conference members Arizona and Utah, also will be coming off a bye.