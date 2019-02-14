RUSTON, La. (AP) — DaQuan Bracey had a career-high 28 points as Louisiana Tech won its 10th consecutive home game, defeating UTEP 71-57 on Thursday night.
Bracey made 9 of 12 shots. He added six rebounds.
Anthony Duruji had 16 points and four blocks for Louisiana Tech (16-10, 6-7 Conference USA). Stacey Thomas added three blocks.
Efe Odigie had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Miners (8-16, 3-10). Jordan Lathon added 10 points. Kobe Magee had six assists.
Louisiana Tech finishes out the regular season against UTSA at home on Saturday. UTEP finishes out the regular season against Southern Miss on the road on Saturday.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com