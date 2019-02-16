RUSTON, La. (AP) — DaQuan Bracey had 23 points as Louisiana Tech stretched its home winning streak to 11 games, narrowly defeating UTSA 72-67 on Saturday.

Ra’Shawn Langston had 13 points for Louisiana Tech (17-10, 7-7 Conference USA). Anthony Duruji added 11 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Mubarak Muhammed had 10 rebounds for the hosts.

Jhivvan Jackson had 22 points for the Roadrunners (15-12, 9-5). Keaton Wallace added 20 points. Byron Frohnen had 10 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

The Bulldogs and the Roadrunners next play in Conference USA’s inaugural Bonus Play format, opponent to be determined.

