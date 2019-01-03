JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Tray Boyd III scored seven of his 22 points in overtime and East Tennessee State ended the game on an 11-0 run to hold off Samford 81-72 on Thursday night.
Josh Sharkey hit two free throws with 3:55 remaining in the extra period to give Samford a 72-70 lead. Boyd knotted the score with a layup at the 2:29 mark. Jeromy Rodriguez sank two free throws to put the Blue Raiders (12-4, 2-1 Southern Conference) on top 74-72. Boyd followed with a 3-pointer and two free throws and Patrick Good capped the game-ending run with two free throws with 29 seconds left.
Rodriguez finished with 12 points and a career-high 19 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season for East Tennessee State. Mladen Armus pitched in with 11 points and a career-best 17 boards for his second career double-double. Kevon Tucker hit three 3-pointers and scored 11. The Blue Raiders owned the boards by a 48-31 margin.
Ruben Guerrero paced the Bulldogs (11-5, 1-2) with 16 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Sharkey added 13 points and a career-high 14 assists, but he had eight of Samford’s 18 turnovers. Brandon Austin and Robert Allen scored 16 and 13, respectively.
Most Read Sports Stories
- After Rose Bowl loss, is it time to worry about Chris Petersen's big-game acumen? | Matt Calkins
- UW Huskies confident new-look defense in 2019 will continue 'Death Row' dominance
- Washington wilts against Ohio State in Rose Bowl, leaving Huskies with bigger questions
- Doug Baldwin says 'there are no more excuses'; Tedric Thompson, D.J. Fluker are ready to roll
- Taylor Rapp announces he will enter 2019 NFL draft, forgoing his senior season at Washington