EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Tray Boyd III scored a career-high 24 points to help East Tennessee State beat Norfolk State 89-61 on Saturday night in the championship game of the Sun Bowl Invitational.
Boyd, a juco transfer, was 8-of-10 shooting and made a season-high tying six 3-pointers. Daivien Williamson added 15 points and Bo Hodges had 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals for ETSU (10-4). Jeromy Rodriguez, who was Boyd’s teammate at Northwest Florida State, had eight points, seven boards and a season-high five steals.
Williamson made a layup and Boyd hit a 3-pointer to spark a 13-2 run that gave the Buccaneers a 14-point lead after Patrick Good and Boyd made back-to-back 3s. Good and Boyd each hit from behind the arc to cap a 12-2 spurt that made it 38-19 with seven minutes left in the first half and ETSU led by double figures the rest of the way.
Derrik Jamerson, the only Norfolk State (5-9) player to score in double figures, tied his career high with six 3s and finished with 20 points.
The Bucs shot 53 percent (30 of 57), including 12 of 24 from 3-point range, and outrebounded the Spartans 43-24.