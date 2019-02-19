MOSCOW (AP) — The executive director of the International Boxing Association says time is “rapidly” running out to organize an Olympic tournament in 2020 amid disputes with the International Olympic Committee and a breakaway group of boxing officials.

Tom Virgets tells The Associated Press that boxers from poorer African and Asian countries already face losing crucial funding with the qualifying system still not confirmed.

Asked when the point of no return would be, Virgets says “we’re getting there rapidly,” ahead of planned qualifying events later this year.

The IOC froze Olympic boxing planning in November when it launched an inquiry into the association, known as AIBA, after Gafur Rakhimov was elected AIBA president. The U.S. Treasury Department has alleged Rakhimov is a heroin trafficker linked to organized crime and placed him under sanctions. Rakhimov denies the allegations.

