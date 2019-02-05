KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Antwon Lillard scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Bowling Green beat Western Michigan 85-72 on Tuesday night to remain atop the Mid-American Conference East standings.

Dylan Frye added 20 points with four 3s for the Falcons (16-6, 8-1), who have their first 8-1 start in MAC play since 1961-62 and claimed first place after beating then-No. 18 Buffalo 92-88 last Friday. Demajeo Wiggins scored 15 points with 10 boards and Michael Laster dished seven assists.

Bowling Green hit 12 of 28 3-pointers, led by Lillard’s five, and scored 21 points off 22 Broncos’ turnovers.

Trailing 43-36 at halftime, Western Michigan closed to 45-41 on Michael Flowers’ fast-break layup early in the second half but the Falcons pulled away after scoring seven straight and led by 18 on Frye’s free throw with 1:52 left.

Michael Flowers scored 24 points with five 3-pointers and Seth Dugan added 17 with 11 rebounds for Western Michigan (6-16, 0-9), which has lost nine straight. Patrick Emilien scored a season-high 15 points with nine boards.