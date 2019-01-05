KENT, Ohio (AP) — Justin Turner scored 20 points, Demajeo Wiggins added 19 with 14 rebounds for his 11th double-double this season and Bowling Green defeated Kent State 86-64 on Saturday night in a Mid-American Conference opener.

Antwon Lillard added three 3-pointers and 14 points and Dylan Frye scored 12 for Bowling Green (9-5), which won its fifth straight while ending a three-game win streak for the Golden Flashes (11-3).

Anthony Roberts scored a career-high 17 points for Kent State with Jalen Avery adding 13 and Philip Whittington 10. Jaylin Walker, who came in leading Kent State at 24 points per game, finished with 11.

The Falcons shot 51 percent and made 9 of 22 from the arc for 41 percent.

Turner hit a 3-pointer in the opening minute and the Falcons led the rest of the night. Turner scored 12 points in the first half which ended with Bowling Green ahead 42-28.