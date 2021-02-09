Second-division Bournemouth reached the quarterfinals of the FA Cup for just the second time in the club’s 122-year history by beating Burnley 2-0 on Tuesday.

The only other time Bournemouth was in the last eight of the world’s oldest club knockout competition was in the 1956-57 season.

Sam Surridge opened the scoring from close range in the 21st minute and Junior Stanislas added a second for Bournemouth from the penalty spot in the 88th to see off a depleted Burnley side at Turf Moor.

Manchester United hosts West Ham in Tuesday’s other fifth-round match. The remaining six matches in the last 16 take place over Wednesday and Thursday.

Burnley was looking to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since the 2002-03 season, but manager Sean Dyche chose to rest his key players — including the entire first-choice defense and goalkeeper Nick Pope — with his team battling to avoid relegation in the Premier League.

Bournemouth was relegated from the top flight last season and its lineup against Burnley included a number of players who were with the club in the Premier League, including midfielders Stanislas, David Brooks and Jefferson Lerma.

Former Tottenham and Real Madrid defender Jonathan Woodgate is currently caretaker manager at Bournemouth following the recent departure of Jason Tindall.

