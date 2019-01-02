BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth and Watford combined for six goals in 26 minutes in a 3-3 draw in the Premier League on Wednesday, with Ryan Fraser having the final say as the hosts came from two goals down to rescue a point.

In a wild first half, Troy Deeney’s early goals had given Watford a 2-0 lead before Nathan Ake and Callum Wilson drew Bournemouth level — but only for less than a minute.

Ken Sema scored from Deeney’s knock-down to nudge Watford into a 3-2 lead in the 38th, but the Hornets could only hold on for two minutes.

Fraser’s composed finish drew Bournemouth back level again, and the hosts then missed a number of chances to go ahead after the break.

Only six minutes separated the last four goals, while Deeney scored in the 14th and 27th.

The Watford striker put the visitors ahead by nodding home Sema’s smart cross, after fine build-up play from Kiko Femenia and Abdoulaye Doucoure. He then doubled the lead by side-footing home after Gerard Deulofeu seized on Dan Gosling’s loose pass to race through the middle.

But Bournemouth hit back when Ake nodded in after Ben Foster palmed away Gosling’s head from Fraser’s free kick. Three minutes later Wilson flicked home a fine header from another accurate dead-ball delivery by Fraser.

Just a minute after that, Sema thumped in from Deeney’s knock-down, Fraser replied when Junior Stanislas’ low ball sneaked all the way from the right wing to the left side of the Watford box, with David Brooks, Wilson and Josh King all stepping over.

And when the ever-alert Fraser finally latched onto the ball, he steadied himself and swept calmly into the net.

After the break, Foster denied Wilson with a fine point-blank save as well as twice thwarting King, before Ake headed wide from David Brooks’ cross.

___

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports