GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Mike Bothwell had a career-high 32 points as Furman beat East Tennessee State 78-66 on Saturday.

Alex Hunter had 15 points for Furman (10-3, 4-0 Southern Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Clay Mounce added 14 points and nine rebounds. Jalen Slawson had 11 points.

Serrel Smith had 13 points for the Buccaneers (6-5, 2-1). Vonnie Patterson added 13 points. David Sloan had 13 points.

