NEW YORK (AP) — The Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and the team they beat for the NFC title, the San Francisco 49ers, each received five compensatory picks in next month’s draft.

Just behind with four selections in the April 28-30 proceedings in Las Vegas were the Chargers, followed at three by Detroit, Baltimore and Arizona.

A total of 39 compensatory selections have been awarded to 16 teams, the NFL said Tuesday, including special picks. A team losing more or better free agents than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks. The compensatory picks will be positioned in the third through seventh rounds based on the value of the free agents lost.

Getting two spots are Kansas City, Dallas, Green Bay, Indianapolis, New Orleans and Tennessee. Receiving one each are Cleveland, Atlanta, Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay.

The Lions have the highest pick at No. 97; they lost five players to free agency last year, including key receivers Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones, and kicker Matt Prater.

New Orleans goes in the next spot after losing defensive linemen Trey Hendrickson and Sheldon Rankins.

The compensatory picks run through No. 262 in the seventh and final round.

Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. Not every free agent lost or signed by a club is covered by this formula.

