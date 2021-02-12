ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech will get a little extra time to prepare for next week’s men’s basketball game against Boston College.

The Atlantic Coast Conference has shifted the game at McCamish Pavilion from Tuesday to a noon Wednesday tipoff.

Georgia Tech had been scheduled to play four games in seven days as it makes up contests that were postponed by COVID-19 protocols.

Coming off a loss Wednesday to No. 9 Virginia, the Yellow Jackets were playing at Clemson on Friday night, followed by Sunday’s home game against Pittsburgh. Now, they will get two days off before hosting Boston College.

