DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre has extended his contract with the Bundesliga club by one year to 2021.

Favre has already been in charge for one season and Dortmund chief executive officer Hans-Joachim Watzke says “he has 100% fulfilled expectations. It’s logical that we would want to shape the future together.”

Favre, who previously coached Hertha Berlin and Borussia Mönchengladbach, has brought some stability to Dortmund since arriving from French club Nice. However, after a strong opening half of the season, Dortmund dropped a nine-point lead to allow Bayern Munich to win a seventh straight league title.

The club has already signed internationals Thorgan Hazard, Julian Brandt and Nico Schulz to boost its chances for next season. Dortmund is also reportedly in talks with Bayern about bringing former captain Mats Hummels back to the club.

___

More AP German soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports