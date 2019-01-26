BORDEAUX, France (AP) — French first-division side Bordeaux signed striker Josh Maja from English third-tier team Sunderland on a 4 ½-year deal on Saturday.
The 21-year-old Maja experienced successive relegations with Sunderland. After making one appearance in the Premier League, he was then thrust into the first team during the club’s ill-fated relegation from the second tier last season.
A quick and skillful player, Maja has 15 goals in 24 league games this season, and helped Sunderland up to fifth place as it chases promotion into the second tier.
Maja was not in the squad for mid-table Bordeaux’s match at Strasbourg on Saturday, but could make his Ligue 1 debut at home to relegation battler Guingamp next Saturday.
