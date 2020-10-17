SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Kyren Williams ran for 127 yards and Ian Book had a 13-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter that gave No. 4 Notre Dame the lead for good as the Fighting Irish held off Louisville with a 12-7 victory Saturday.

Williams ran 25 times and had his third 100-yard game of the season as the Irish (4-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their 22nd straight at Notre Dame Stadium.

It came against an inspired Louisville 3-4 defense that spent most of the afternoon on the field. Notre Dame controlled the clock for 36:15 including a game-ending 14-play drive that burned the final 7:55.

“When the game is on the line, you can count on Ian Book to come up and make big plays for us,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said. “The preparation was outstanding, their mindset was great, but when you’re a top-five team, you’re going to get the opposition’s best game, period.”

Book completed 11 of 19 for 106 yards and ran 12 times for 47 yards. “My hat’s off to Louisville,” Book said, “and I’m proud of our team for not giving up.”

The loss was the fourth straight for the Cardinals (1-4, 0-4), who got 118 yards passing and 49 rushing from Malik Cunningham. Javian Hawkins, the nation’s No. 3 rusher coming into the game, was limited to 51 yards on 15 carries.

“I told our guys in our locker room that I was proud of them,” Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said. “We were in this game and had an opportunity at the end to get a victory. The guys went out there and competed today.”

The Irish, who outgained the Cardinals 338-219, controlled the clock for 21:57 of the first half, running 45 plays and gaining 212 yards to Louisville’s 23 plays for 90. But all that got Notre Dame was a 6-0 halftime lead on Jonathan Doerer’s field goals of 32 and 30 yards.

The Cardinals opened the second half with an 83-yard touchdown drive as Cunningham rushed three times for 26 yards and completed all five of his passes for 52 yards, including a 29-yarder to a wide-open Hawkins at the Irish one. Cunningham followed with a 1-yard TD pass to Marshon Ford to make it 7-6.

The Cardinals tried an onside kick but were penalized for an illegal block. After the re-kick, Book drove the Irish 56 yards in eight plays, going the final 13 yards on a cross-field scramble on a third-and-8, escaping the tackle of Chandler Jones and getting into the end zone to put the Irish up 12-7. A 2-point conversion pass failed but Notre Dame led 12-7 going into the final quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Louisville: The Cardinals, who entered the game with a turnover margin of minus-2 and having allowed 14 sacks, moved the ball when they were able to get it from the Irish. With the Irish defensive attention on Hawkins, Cunningham shouldered most of the Louisville offense. The Cardinals finished with no turnovers and no sacks.

“When you don’t even run 50 plays it’s hard to get into any rhythm throwing the ball,” Satterfield said. “We only had the ball 45 plays and we threw it 22. We’ve got to do a much better job running the ball.”

Notre Dame: The Irish marched up and down the field on three of their four first-half drives, totaling 42 plays and 219 yards and taking 20 minutes off the clock. On their third drive just before half, holder Jay Bramblett came up 2 yards short on a faked field-goal attempt at the Louisville 6.

“I don’t even know if aesthetically we looked bad,” Kelly said. “We controlled the line of scrimmage, we controlled the time of possession, we had I think one or two penalties, we didn’t turn the football over. I’ve coached a lot of games over 30 years, (and) I don’t know if I’ve been in one quite like this. I’ve been in a 12-7 game when it was a stinker and you’re like, eww, but this game was a little different.”

MY, OH, MAYER

The best play of the first half may have been Book’s 12-yard completion to freshman tight end Michael Mayer, who stiff-armed linebacker C.J. Avery and then leaped over cornerback Kei’Trel Clark to give the Irish a first down at the Louisville 14, much to the delight of the announced crowd of 10,182.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

A week after rushing for a season-high 353 yards in a 42-26 victory over Florida State, No. 4 Notre Dame could take a short tumble after its lowest scoring output of the season.

UP NEXT

Louisville: Cardinals home to play Florida State Saturday.

Notre Dame: Irish on road for first time at Pittsburgh on Saturday.

