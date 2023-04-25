PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 47 points, including 25 in a spectacular third quarter, to lead the Phoenix Suns past the Los Angeles Clippers 136-130 on Tuesday night and win the Western Conference first-round playoff series in five games.

The Clippers didn’t go quietly, nearly coming back from a 20-point deficit early in the fourth.

Los Angeles had multiple chances to tie in the final three minutes, but could never convert. Durant made a layup to push Phoenix’s lead to 134-130 and then made two free throws to put the Suns up six with 31.3 seconds left.

Durant finished with 31 points while Deandre Ayton had 21 points and 11 rebounds. Booker shot 19 of 27 from the field.

Durant’s final free throws capped a wild back-and-forth second half that saw the Clippers take a 71-61 lead early in the third.

But the Suns — led by Booker’s stellar shot making — unleashed a powerful wave of offense, pouring in 50 points in the third quarter to take a 111-94 lead into the fourth. Booker made 10 of 11 shots in the rally, including three 3-pointers and a tomahawk fastbreak dunk.

The flustered Clippers had no answer until it was too late. Norman Powell led Los Angeles with 27 points while Mason Plumlee scored 20 off the bench.

It was a tough night for Russell Westbrook, who scored 14 points on 3 of 18 shooting and had a costly turnover in the final minute.

The Suns will play the top-seeded Denver Nuggets in the second round. Game 1 is Saturday in Denver.

The series took a turn last week when the Clippers announced Leonard had a sprained right knee. The two-time Finals MVP suffered the injury in Game 1 and played through it in Game 2, but his condition worsened.

He missed Games 3 and 4 and the Clippers lost both contests.

But Los Angeles stayed competitive in those games and Tuesday night continued that trend — for a while. The Clippers took a 70-61 halftime lead, led by Powell’s 16 points. Ayton scored 18 for the Suns.

HISTORIC BOOK

Booker became just the third player in the past 25 seasons to score at least 25 points in a quarter during a playoff game. The others were Damian Lillard (25 in 2019) and Allen Iverson (26 in 2001).

TIP-INS

Suns: Backup guard Cam Payne played for the first time in the playoffs. He missed the first four games with a sore back. He played three minutes but didn’t score. … Hosted a 77th straight sellout, combining regular season and postseason games.

Clippers: Eight-time All-Star Paul George also missed the game with a sprained right knee. He hasn’t played since March 21. … Had a 26-16 rebounding advantage in the first half. … Backup guard Bones Hyland scored nine points in the first half.

