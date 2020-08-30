BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — DeWanna Bonner had 20 points and 11 rebounds, Alyssa Thomas added 16 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and the Connecticut Sun beat the Washington Mystics 76-63 on Sunday.

Rookie Kaila Charles scored a season-high 16 points for Connecticut (7-9).

Essence Carson made back-to-back 3-pointers to make it 11-8 and the Sun led the rest of the way. Connecticut took a 39-28 lead into halftime and the Mystics trailed by double figures throughout the second half.

Emma Meesseman and Ariel Atkins had 14 points apiece and Kiara Leslie had 11 for Washington (4-11). Myisha Hines-Allen added 12 points, a career-high tying 13 rebounds and six assists.

Connecticut had 26 assists on 31 field goals.

The Mystics shot just 32.2% (19 of 59) from the field and committed 16 turnovers. Washington has lost four in a row and. eight of its last nine since leading-scorer (16.3 points per game) Aerial Powers injured her hamstring in a loss to New York on Aug. 7.