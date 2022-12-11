CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Dalton Bolon had 22 points in Charleston’s 96-67 win against North Greenville on Sunday.

Bolon shot 9 for 13, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Cougars (10-1). Ben Burnham scored 17 points and added eight rebounds. Reyne Smith added 17 points and the Cougars extended their winning streak to nine games.

Savion Brown led the way for the Crusaders (0-3) with 15 points. Mason Zick added 12 points for North Greenville. Zak Perdew had 11 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.