Former NFL wide receiver Anquan Boldin says it’s a “travesty” that Colin Kaepernick isn’t in the league.

Boldin, the co-founder of The Players Coalition, tells PodcastOne Sports Now guest host Rob Maaddi that Kaepernick “deserves” to be in the NFL and AP NFL writer Barry Wilner dissects NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s comments on Kaepernick and officiating.

Former NFL running back Steven Jackson talks about the turnover he lived through playing for the Rams before ending his career with the Patriots. Saints linebacker Demario Davis admits it’s tough being in Atlanta for the Super Bowl following his team’s gut-wrenching loss to Los Angeles in the NFC title game.

Falcons executive Steve Cannon raves about Mercedes Benz Stadium and its fan-friendly experience.

Movie producer Will Packer shares insight into his upcoming film about a female sports agent who can read men’s minds.