NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Shannon Bogues scored the final 5 points and Stephen F. Austin rallied from a 7-point deficit in the final 26 seconds to defeat Abilene Christian 61-60 on Wednesday night.

Davonte Fitzgerald made 1 of 2 free throws with 26 seconds left to start the rally, Kevon Harris dunked for two more points and Bogues hit a jumper at 0:13 followed by a 3-pointer for the lead with 5 seconds to go.

Abilene Christian’s Payten Ricks had an eventful final minute. His two free throws at 0:46 put the Wildcats up 60-53 but his turnover with 17 seconds left and missed free throw five seconds later set the stage for Bogues’ go-ahead 3-pointer. Ricks missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Bogues scored 20 points, going 4-for-9 from distance, and had six rebounds. Harris scored 24 points and Fitzgerald had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Stephen F. Austin (10-8, 3-3 Southland Conference).

Hayden Farquhar scored 19 points, Jaylen Franklin added 15 points and Ricks had 11 points for Abilene Christian (16-4, 5-2).

The Lumberjacks trailed for most of the game. Their last lead prior to the final seconds was 35-33 with 15:19 left in regulation.