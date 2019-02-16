EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — DelFincko Bogan tied his career high with a season-high 23 points and UT Martin edged Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 73-69 on Saturday.

Craig Randall II had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Skyhawks (10-15, 5-9 Ohio Valley Conference), who earned their fourth consecutive win. Jailen Gill added 12 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. Derek Hawthorne Jr. scored 12.

David McFarland had 15 points for the Cougars (8-18, 4-10), whose losing streak reached four games. Tyresse Williford added 14 points and Cameron Williams scored 13.

The Skyhawks improve to 2-0 against the Cougars for the season. UT Martin defeated SIEU 85-69 on Jan. 26. UT Martin matches up against Murray State on the road on Thursday. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville takes on Tennessee State on the road on Thursday.

