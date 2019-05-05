CHICAGO (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a grand slam in Boston’s seven-run eighth inning to give the Red Sox a 9-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

Mitch Moreland went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and J.D. Martinez and Eduardo Nunez each had an RBI single as Boston won for the sixth time in seven games to move within a game of .500 at 17-18.

The surging Red Sox had a nine-run third inning in Saturday night’s 15-2 win.

Jose Abreu and Ryan Cordell each had a solo homer for Chicago, which has dropped three straight.

With the score tied at 2, Boston broke things open with an eighth inning that started in bizarre fashion.

With one out, Rafael Devers hit a liner off reliever Kelvin Herrera (0-2) that short hopped the wall and bounced straight to left fielder Nicky Delmonico. Devers was nearly halfway to second before he stopped and scrambled back to first.

Shortstop Tim Anderson caught Delmonico’s throw and fired to first base, but the ball skipped about 10 feet past Abreu as Devers slid in. Devers then got up and headed for second. Abreu scrambled after the ball, but slipped as he threw to second. The throw skipped past Anderson and rolled into center as Devers went to third. Anderson and Abreu each was assessed a throwing error.

Following a walk to Michael Chavis, Moreland singled to center to score Devers and give Boston a 3-2 lead.

Two batters later, with the bases loaded, pinch hitter Nunez hit a swinging bunt down the third base line. Third baseman Yoan Moncada had no play and let the ball roll, hoping it would go foul. The ball, though, stayed fair and hit off the third base bag, giving Nunez an RBI single to make it 4-2.

Left-hander Caleb Frare replaced Herrera and walked Andrew Benintendi — firing a fastball over catcher Welington Castillo on ball four — to force in a run.

Right-hander Juan Minaya, who was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte before the game, was brought in to face Bogaerts, who capped the rally with the grand slam on an 0-1 pitch.

Brandon Workman (2-1) worked a scoreless seventh to get the win.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: INF Tzu-Wei Lin (sprained left knee) is scheduled to undergo further testing on Monday in Boston to determine the severity of the injury. He was hurt Friday trying to steal second.

White Sox: RHP Herrera left with lower back stiffness. … OF Jon Jay (right hip strain) was transferred to the 60-day injured list on Sunday, meaning he’ll be eligible to come off on May 27. Jay is scheduled to begin extended spring training on Monday. The plan is for him to stay there 10 to 14 days and then begin playing rehab games if all goes well.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: They have not named a starter for Monday night in the opener of a three-game series at Baltimore. RHP Josh Smith, who was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Apr. 26, is a possibility. RHP David Hess (1-4, 5.34 ERA) goes for the Orioles.

White Sox: RHP Ivan Nova (0-3, 8.33 ERA) takes the mound Monday night in the opener of a four-game series at Cleveland. Nova has an 11.25 ERA in his last three starts. RHP Trevor Bauer (4-1, 2.45) pitches for the Indians.

