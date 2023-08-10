The 18th annual Boeing Classic tees off Friday at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge.

Gates open at 9 a.m. and admission is $25 ($20 in advance).

The first round will be broadcast on the Golf Channel on tape delay on Friday at 7 p.m. It’s at 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

Rod Pampling won last year’s tournament, and he’s back this year.

Fred Couples and Ernie Els highlight the field. Couples will tee off at 1:20 p.m. Els tees of at 1:09 p.m.

A trio of Hall of Famers will tee off at 12:58 p.m. in Vijay Singh, Davis Love III and two-time champion Bernhard Langer.

Hall of Famers Colin Montgomerie and Mark O’Meara will tee off at 12:36 p.m.

Rainiers streaking

Adam Engel hit a solo home run as the Tacoma Rainiers beat the visiting Oklahoma City Dodgers 4-3 for their season-high sixth consecutive win and their eighth straight win at Cheney Stadium.

The Rainiers have won 12 of their last 14 games and are 22-14 in the second half of the season.

Soccer

• The National Women’s Soccer League announced the semifinal schedule for NWSL Challenge Cup. Top-seeded OL Reign will host No. 4 Louisville on Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. It will be on CBS Sports Network.

Volleyball

• Washington State volleyball players Magda Jehlárová (Czech Republic) and Iman Isanovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) will each return to Europe next week to represent their home nations in the Women’s European Volleyball Championships.

More Minors

• Sean Roby hit a homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift Eugene to a 4-3 walkoff win against the visiting AquaSox. Reid VanScoter struck out nine over eight innings for Everett.