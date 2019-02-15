ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Jimmy Boeheim had 21 points as Cornell narrowly beat Brown 70-66 in overtime on Friday night.
Josh Warren had 18 points for Cornell (13-10, 5-2 Ivy League). Matt Morgan added 15 points and six rebounds.
Obi Okolie had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Bears (14-9, 2-5). George Mawanda-Kalema added 14 points. Tamenang Choh had 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Cornell matches up against Yale at home on Saturday. Brown matches up against Columbia on the road on Saturday.
