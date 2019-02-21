LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bennie Boatwright scored 20 points and Nick Rakocevic had 17, both adding six rebounds, to lead USC to a 66-49 victory over Oregon on Thursday night.

The Trojans (15-12, 8-6 Pac-12) held the Ducks (15-11, 6-7) to 33.3 percent shooting from the floor.

The victory reversed an 81-60 USC loss at Oregon last month.

Freshman Louis King led Oregon with 16 points and Victor Bailey Jr. had 10 points off the bench.

The Ducks never could track USC’s zone defense, going long stretches where they struggled to find the basket. Oregon went 1 for 12 in one stretch in the second half when the Trojans pushed their lead to 16 points (60-44).

Oregon went without a point during a 5:08 stretch to end the first half and start the second.

USC shot 62.5 from the field in the second half and outrebounded the Ducks 15-8.

Boatwright, who hit 10 3-pointers in USC’s last game, went 6 of 9 from the 3-point line against Oregon.

USC outscored Oregon 9-2 to close the first half and take a 30-25 at the break, holding the Ducks to 31.3 percent shooting. Boatwright already had 11 points for the Trojans.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: The Ducks thought they had turned things around after winning four of five games but have now lost two straight.

USC: After losing four of five games, the Trojans have won consecutive conference games.

UP NEXT

Oregon: Travels across town to play UCLA on Saturday.

USC: Remains home to play Oregon State on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org