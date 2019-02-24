CHICAGO (AP) — Godwin Boahen had 22 points as Illinois-Chicago defeated Milwaukee 74-59 on Sunday.
Marcus Ottey had 14 points and eight rebounds for Illinois-Chicago (15-14, 9-7 Horizon League). Tarkus Ferguson added 12 points and eight assists.
DeAndre Abram had 15 points for the Panthers (9-20, 4-12), whose losing streak stretched to nine games. Vance Johnson added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Jake Wright had 14 points.
Darius Roy, who led the Panthers in scoring coming into the matchup with 16 points per game, had 5 points on 2-of-11 shooting.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Analysis: Does Russell Wilson really want to leave the Seahawks for the New York Giants?
- How UW went from a team that couldn't shoot straight to one of the best in the Pac-12
- Huskies clinch share of Pac-12 regular-season title with 64-55 victory over Colorado VIEW
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Seahawks mailbag: Earl Thomas comp picks and what to do about special teams
The Flames leveled the season series against the Panthers with the win. Milwaukee defeated Illinois-Chicago 81-69 on Jan. 17. Illinois-Chicago faces Oakland on the road on Thursday. Milwaukee matches up against Northern Kentucky at home on Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com