ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jaden Schwartz scored three times and Jordan Binnington stopped 18 shots to help the St. Louis Blues beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 in Game 6 of their playoff series Saturday night to advance to the second round.

The Blues will next face the winner of the Dallas-Nashville series, which the Stars lead 3-2.

Bryan Little and Dustin Byfuglien scored for Winnipeg, which tried to rally after falling behind 3-0 early in the third period. Connor Hellebuyck finished with 33 saves.

The Blues became the first home team to win in the series, and advanced to the second round for the third time in four years.

Schwartz, who had only 11 goals in the regular season, has four in the playoffs — the Blues’ last four, starting the tiebreaking tally with 15 seconds left in the 3-2 win in Game 5.

STARS 5, PREDATORS 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alexander Radulov and Jason Dickinson each scored twice to help Dallas to push Nashville to the brink of elimination.

The Stars came into the postseason as the West’s first wild card and are up 3-2 in the best-of-seven series over the two-time defending Central Division champs. Dallas will have a chance Monday night at home in Game 6 to join Colorado and Columbus as the latest lower seed coming through in the opening round.

Tyler Seguin had a goal and an assist, and Jamie Benn had three assists as the Stars scored at least five goals in back-to-back playoff games for the ninth time in franchise history, and the first since Games 3 and 4 of the 1991 conference finals when this team was still in Minnesota.

Ben Bishop, named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy during the game, made 30 saves for the win.

Rocco Grimaldi, Ryan Johansen and Kyle Turris scored for Nashville, and Pekka Rinne finished with 21 saves. The Predators lost back-to-back playoff games for the first time since Games 5 and 6 of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final.

