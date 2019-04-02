TORONTO (AP) — Toronto has traded outfielder Kevin Pillar to the San Francisco Giants, the second veteran the rebuilding Blue Jays have traded in the past week.

Toronto receives infielder Alen Hanson, right-hander Derek Law and minor league pitcher Juan De Paula.

Pillar is a career .260 hitter with 55 home runs and 231 RBI in 695 games. He’s known for his highlight reel catches in center. Now in his seventh season, Pillar was Toronto’s longest-tenured player.

Hanson is a career .238 hitter with 12 home runs and 51 RBIs in 243 games for Pittsburgh, the White Sox and San Francisco. Law is 9-3 with five saves and a 3.83 ERA in 109 games over three seasons with the Giants. De Paula struck out 55 batters in 52 1/3 innings in Class-A last season.

The Giants designated outfielder Michael Reed for assignment to make room for Pillar on the roster. Toronto sent designated hitter Kendrys Morales to Oakland last Wednesday.