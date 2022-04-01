TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays extended manager Charlie Montoyo’s contract through the 2023 season on Friday.

Montoyo, 57, has overseen a tumultuous period in Blue Jays history, with the team playing home games in three cities last season, including two minor league parks, because of border restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Toronto also played its 2020 home schedule at its Triple-A stadium in Buffalo, New York.

The 13th manager in Blue Jays history, and the first from Puerto Rico, Montoyo has a 190-194 record through three seasons with Toronto. He led Toronto to a wild card playoff berth in the expanded playoffs that followed the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, but the Blue Jays were swept by eventual AL champion Tampa Bay in the opening round.

Toronto went 91-71 last year and missed tying for the AL wild card by one game.

Before joining the Blue Jays in October of 2019, Montoyo spent six seasons on Tampa Bay’s major league coaching staff, including his final three as bench coach. Prior to that, he spent 18 seasons as a minor league manager in the Rays system and also worked with the Puerto Rican team at the 2009 World Baseball Classic.

A former infielder who was drafted by Milwaukee in 1987, Montoyo spent 10 seasons in professional baseball with the Brewers, Phillies and Expos. His only major league experience was a four-game stint with Montreal in 1993.

One of Montoyo’s big league teammates was Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero, the father of current Jays slugger Vladimir Gurrero Jr.

Toronto opens the 2022 season at home to Texas on April 8.

