WASHINGTON (AP) — Jibri Blount had a career-high 31 points as North Carolina Central defeated Howard 98-90 on Monday night.
Randy Miller Jr. had 24 points for NCCU (13-14, 8-5 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Jordan Perkins added 15 points. Raasean Davis had 10 points for the visitors.
RJ Cole had 26 points for the Bison (12-15, 6-6). Charles Williams added 24 points. Chad Lott had 18 points.
NCCU plays Savannah State at home on Saturday. Howard takes on Coppin State on the road on Saturday.
