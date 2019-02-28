GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Blanca Jarrin, wife of Hall of Fame Los Angeles Dodgers Spanish-language broadcaster Jaime Jarrin, has died. She was 85.
The Dodgers say she had a heart attack Thursday while the family was visiting Flagstaff, Arizona. Jaime Jarrin has been at the team’s spring training camp in Glendale, Arizona.
The couple from San Marino, California, was married for 65 years.
Besides her husband, Blanca is survived by sons Jorge and Mauricio; daughter-in-law Maggie; sisters Lydia Mora, Alicia Mora and Raquel Ingles; and three grandchildren. Jorge Jarrin calls games alongside his father.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Goodbye, Legion of Boom: Seahawks GM John Schneider says Earl Thomas will enter free agency WATCH
- At NFL combine, Seahawks GM John Schneider discusses Frank Clark, Russell Wilson and more WATCH
- Mariners veterans know the deal: Jerry Dipoto could trade them at any time | Larry Stone
- Hardwood Classic Live: Scores, updates and more from Washington state basketball tournament
- Eastside Catholic football coach Jeremy Thielbahr steps down
Services were pending.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports